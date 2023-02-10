Huddersfield Giants off-contract prop Matty English discusses future as he outlines ambition

Matty English is ready to commit his future to Huddersfield Giants, as long as his boyhood club continue to match his ambition.

The 25-year-old is closing in on a century of appearances for the Giants after coming through the club's academy.

English will be an integral member of Ian Watson's pack again in 2023 but heads into the new Super League season with his future up in the air.

As he approaches the end of his contract, the front-rower is open to the idea of emulating Jermaine McGillvary and Leroy Cudjoe by being a one-club man.

"Obviously nobody wants to go into the season knowing it's your last year and not having a clue what you're going to do," English told The Yorkshire Post.

"I'm going to leave that up to my agent and the club to try to sort something. I'm just going to focus on my rugby, make sure my performances are up to scratch and see where my future takes me.

"I feel like I'm part of the furniture I've been here that long. Leroy and Jez show it is possible to be a one-club man and that the club will back you all your career.

"I don't want to go through my career and have any 'what ifs?' but as long as Huddersfield Giants are up there competing for silverware, I can't see why I'd want to go anywhere else."

Matty English, second left, is out of contract at the end of the year. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Giants reached the Challenge Cup final last year and finished third in Super League before suffering a disappointing defeat to Salford Red Devils in the play-offs.

English is optimistic he can fulfil his ambitions under Watson at Huddersfield.

When asked whether it was his preference to stay, he replied: "It's up there.