Huddersfield Giants out to break Super League attendance record against Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield Giants have set out to break their Super League attendance record when they host West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos in August.

By James O'Brien
Published 17th May 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 17:34 BST

Described as the biggest-ever marketing campaign attempted by the club, adult ticket prices will range from £5 to £15 for home and away fans, while children can enter for just £1.

Huddersfield's record currently stands at 15,629, set against the Rhinos in 2008.

"Over the next few months, we are going to be painting the town Claret and Gold as we look to reach a new audience in Huddersfield and stir up the frenzy for the birthplace of rugby league," read a club statement.

"An early selection of things we will be doing to support this includes offers for all Huddersfield businesses, offers for charities, reaching out into the town centre with advertising and marketing material."

The August 25 clash at the John Smith's Stadium will kick off the bank holiday weekend.

Media and marketing officer Lucas Cockshott said: "As an ambitious club that wants to grow its fanbase, we realise that during the current climate, not everyone can afford to spend on a season card.

"That's why for one special derby day, we've ensured everyone can afford to be at this game to feel part of the Giants family."

It could be an important clash in the play-off race. (Photo: Huddersfield Giants)It could be an important clash in the play-off race. (Photo: Huddersfield Giants)
