All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
8 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
3 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
5 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
6 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
6 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England

Huddersfield Giants produce scintillating rugby to beat Catalans Dragons

Huddersfield produced some scintillating rugby to see off Catalans Dragons 26-14.

By YP Sport
Published 14th Apr 2023, 22:39 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 22:47 BST

On a night when keeping hold of the ball may have seemed difficult enough, the Giants produced some impressive handling throughout to emerge with their fourth win of the season.

Catalans opened the scoring 10 minutes in through England call-up Tom Johnstone’s 10th of the season, Adam Keighran adding the extras, but that forced Huddersfield to rally and build some pressure of their own.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That pressure told 21 minutes in as Sam Halsall snatched his first Huddersfield try at the corner after some slick handling, but a missed conversion and a subsequent Keighran penalty kept Catalans four points clear.

Most Popular
Huddersfield Giants' Harvey Livett celebrates scoring a try against Catalans (Picture: SWpix.com)Huddersfield Giants' Harvey Livett celebrates scoring a try against Catalans (Picture: SWpix.com)
Huddersfield Giants' Harvey Livett celebrates scoring a try against Catalans (Picture: SWpix.com)

Halsall’s second try soon remedied that, taking in Tui Lolohea’s looped pass, with Jake Connor converting to give Huddersfield the lead.

Harvey Livett got Huddersfield’s third try. More good work from Lolohea set the try up, with Connor’s goal pushing his side 16-8 in front.

Matthieu Laguerre would not let Huddersfield get away, though, his try and Keighran’s conversion closing the gap to two points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wary of the conditions and the close score, Connor booted a penalty just before the hour to keep his side edging ahead and then, after forcing a turnover, the Giants struck, going from just in front of their own line to the other end, Kevin Naiqama finishing a move which featured some wonderful hands from Connor.

Connor converted and then got a last-minute penalty to add the gloss to a fine victory.

Related topics:HuddersfieldHuddersfield GiantsCatalans DragonsJake ConnorTom JohnstoneEngland