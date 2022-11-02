Huddersfield Giants round one absence explained as early Super League fixtures released

With negotiations ongoing between the champions, Super League and the NRL to finalise arrangements for the weekend of February 18-19, the round one fixture against the Giants has been postponed and will be rearranged for later in the season.

Ian Watson's side will therefore begin their campaign at home to Warrington Wolves on Friday, February 24.

Leeds Rhinos will open the season against the Wolves in front of the Sky Sports cameras at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday, February 16.

Three Yorkshire clubs will launch new eras on the opening weekend, starting with Mark Applegarth's first assignment as Wakefield Trinity head coach at home to Catalans Dragons on February 17.

Willie Peters' first game as Hull KR boss is the following day against former club Wigan Warriors before Tony Smith's Hull FC round off the weekend at home to Castleford Tigers.

Early 2023 Super League fixtures

Round one

Huddersfield Giants are aiming to build on a promising season. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Thursday, February 16: Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Friday, February 17: Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons (7.30pm), Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils (8pm - Sky Sports)

Saturday, February 18: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (1pm - Channel 4)

Sunday, February 19: Hull FC v Castleford Tigers (3pm)

Round two

Thursday, February 23: Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (8pm - Sky Sports)

Friday, February 24: Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (7.45pm), Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC (8pm - Sky Sports), Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity (8pm)

Saturday, February 25: Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards (6pm)

Sunday, February 26: Castleford Tigers v St Helens (1pm - Channel 4)

Round three