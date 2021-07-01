Huddersfield Giants seek salary cap relief for injured star Aidan Sezer

The Australian scrum-half was one of five Giants players on duty for Friday’s mid-season international but he limped off in the second period with an ankle issue. Sezer, 30, may now have played his last game for the club given he is out of contract at the end of the season and reportedly receiving interest from the NRL and Leeds Rhinos.

Head coach Ian Watson says the ex-Canberra Raiders star will miss at least eight to ten weeks.

However, they will assess the injury over the next fortnight before deciding whether surgery is required which would end his campaign.

“You’d hope to [gain salary cap relief],” said Watson.

“It’s one for the authorities. We had a lot of players in that game and we’ve been hit pretty hard now on the back of that.

“We’re already speaking to the RFL about Aidan because he sustained the injury while playing an international match.

“It is a bad blow. When you’ve a player like that, who’s come from the other side of the world and is your marquee signing, to pay him to sit in the stands and watch because he’s been injured on international duty, I think is a little bit harsh on the club.”

Huddersfield Giants' Aidan Sezer.

Asked if he is resigned to Sezer moving in 2022, Watson replied: “Those decisions are made further down the line.

“There’s things that me and Aidan have discussed but we’ll keep that in house at this moment in time. Aidan is in charge of his own career.”