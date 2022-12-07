Huddersfield Giants set for new-look backline in 2023 as Ian Watson hands out squad numbers

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson has dropped several clues about his selection thoughts for the 2023 Super League season following the release of the squad numbers.

Jake Connor takes the number one jersey after returning to the club from Hull FC, with Will Pryce dropping to 32 ahead of his departure at the end of next year.

Fellow new signings Esan Marsters and Kevin Naiqama have been handed three and four respectively, shirts previously worn by Jake Wardle and Ricky Leutele.

Jake Bibby will wear number five, a hint that he could be set for a move to the wing after swapping Wigan Warriors for Huddersfield.

Nathan Peats has been given Danny Levi's number nine jersey and Joe Greenwood is rewarded for a strong year with the 10 shirt vacated by Michael Lawrence.

Former Canberra Raiders forward Harry Rushton replaces Jack Cogger in the number 16 jersey, with Harvey Livett (22) and Sam Halsall (24) also in the top 25.

Jack Bibby will wear 31 following his arrival from Wigan to highlight the depth of Watson’s squad.

The Giants have also confirmed their pre-season schedule, with trips to Bradford Bulls (January 22) and Castleford Tigers (February 5) followed by a home date with Dewsbury Rams on February 12.

Jake Connor has rejoined Huddersfield Giants from Hull FC. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield Giants 2023 squad numbers: 1. Jake Connor, 2. Jermaine McGillvary, 3. Esan Marsters, 4. Kevin Naiqama, 5. Jake Bibby, 6. Tui Lolohea, 7. Theo Fages, 8. Chris Hill, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Joe Greenwood, 11. Josh Jones, 12. Chris McQueen, 13. Luke Yates, 14. Ashton Golding, 15. Matty English, 16. Harry Rushton, 17. Owen Trout, 18. Seb Ikahihifo, 19. Adam O'Brien, 20. Oliver Wilson, 21. Leroy Cudjoe, 22. Harvey Livett, 23. Olly Russell, 24. Sam Halsall, 25. Innes Senior, 26. Nathan Mason, 27. Jack Ashworth, 28. George Roby, 29. Sam Hewitt, 30. Fenton Rogers, 31. Jack Bibby, 32. Will Pryce, 33. Kieran Rush, 34. Aidan McGowan.

