Huddersfield Giants slump continues as they are thrashed by Leigh Leopards

Impressive Leigh heaped more hurt on struggling Huddersfield as they claimed a 30-4 victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Leopards clinched their fourth win in a row and Josh Charnley grabbed a brace to hand the Giants their third consecutive defeat.

Ben Reynolds finished with an individual haul of 14 points, with a try and a perfect five from five with the boot, with Leigh continuing their eye-catching start to the Betfred Super League season.

Reynolds and Charnley crossed in the first half to make it 12-0 at the break before the winger, Lachlan Lam and Joe Mellor sealed the result with four-pointers in the second half.

Leigh’s Zak Hardaker and his team-mates celebrate another try against Huddersfield Giants (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Giants gave young half-back Kieran Rush his first-team debut, with the playmaker taking the place of Tui Lolohea, who was moved to full-back.