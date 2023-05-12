All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Huddersfield Giants slump continues as they are thrashed by Leigh Leopards

Impressive Leigh heaped more hurt on struggling Huddersfield as they claimed a 30-4 victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

By YP Sport
Published 12th May 2023, 22:58 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 23:17 BST

The Leopards clinched their fourth win in a row and Josh Charnley grabbed a brace to hand the Giants their third consecutive defeat.

Ben Reynolds finished with an individual haul of 14 points, with a try and a perfect five from five with the boot, with Leigh continuing their eye-catching start to the Betfred Super League season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reynolds and Charnley crossed in the first half to make it 12-0 at the break before the winger, Lachlan Lam and Joe Mellor sealed the result with four-pointers in the second half.

Most Popular
Leigh’s Zak Hardaker and his team-mates celebrate another try against Huddersfield Giants (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)Leigh’s Zak Hardaker and his team-mates celebrate another try against Huddersfield Giants (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Leigh’s Zak Hardaker and his team-mates celebrate another try against Huddersfield Giants (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Giants gave young half-back Kieran Rush his first-team debut, with the playmaker taking the place of Tui Lolohea, who was moved to full-back.

The Leopards made just one change from the team that defeated Castleford last Friday, with Ben Nakubuwai replacing Nathan Wilde on the bench.

Related topics:Huddersfield GiantsLeighHuddersfieldSuper League