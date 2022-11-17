Huddersfield Giants stalwart Michael Lawrence leaves for Championship challenge

Michael Lawrence has ended his 16-year association with Huddersfield Giants after joining Bradford Bulls on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old made 324 appearances for his hometown club and was in the team that lifted the League Leaders’ Shield in 2013.

Lawrence featured only 13 times last season and has left in search of regular first-team rugby.

"First and foremost I’ve been lucky enough to live out my dream to represent my home town for so long," he said.

"I’ve made many great memories on and off the field over the past 16 years.

"I’d like to thank Ken (Davy) and Richard (Thewlis) and all the backroom and performance staff for everything they’ve done for me at the club, my team-mates who I’ve played with who are friends for life and finally the loyal fans who have supported me and the club through thick and thin.

"Now I’m very excited for my new challenge at the Bradford Bulls and wish the Giants all the best for the season ahead."