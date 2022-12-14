Huddersfield Giants star Jake Connor confirms position for 2023 and provides injury latest

Huddersfield Giants new boy Jake Connor has confirmed a move into the halves is on the cards despite being handed the number one jersey for the 2023 season.

The 28-year-old established himself as the most creative full-back in Super League towards the end of his time at Hull FC.

Connor laid on 55 tries in two seasons following his permanent switch to full-back, more than any other player in the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giants boss Ian Watson appeared to drop a hint about his intentions for Connor when he gave the mercurial playmaker the number one shirt before later explaining that Tui Lolohea was still his first-choice full-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor is comfortable with a move to half-back, a position he is familiar with.

"Tui is going to play full-back," Connor told The Yorkshire Post. "He had number six last year and has just kept that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm happy with the conversations I've had with Watto about how I'm going to fit in. I'll be playing six if everything goes to plan.

"I know I've got a lot of work to do. I'm competing with Will Pryce and Olly Russell for that jersey so it's not going to be easy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Connor is set for a positional switch in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Lolohea was Huddersfield's chief creator last season after finishing with 29 assists, second only to Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless of the position they are named in, the pair will perform the same role in an attacking sense next year to make life difficult for opposition teams on both edges.

"It's something I'm definitely looking forward to," said Connor, who is at the start of his second spell with the Giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tui is a similar type of player to me who can come up with something out of nothing so we'll have two major threats on either side of the field.

Will Pryce, left, and Tui Lolohea, right, are just two of Ian Watson's spine options. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then you've got a player like (Theo) Fages who can settle things down. We've also got Will Pryce who looks sharp in training and Olly Russell as well so we've got competition for places.

"It's going to be tough for some of us to get game time but that can only be good for the team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor will have to wait to link up with Lolohea after undergoing knee and hand operations during the off-season.

The former Hull man will play no part in Huddersfield's pre-season programme and is a doubt for the opening Super League fixture against Warrington Wolves on February 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Connor is a mercurial talent. (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

He is relaxed about the prospect of missing the start of the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm still hoping to be back for round one but if I'm not, I won't be too far off," said Connor.

“I've been in rehab since I got here with my knee and hand. I'm not going to miss a chunk of the season or anything like that. If I'm a bit off, I might miss the first three or four games but no more than that.

Advertisement Hide Ad