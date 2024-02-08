Huddersfield Giants suffer fresh blow after losing key forward to suspension
The Australian has been charged with a grade D dangerous throw/lift that earned him a yellow card in the early stages of last week's friendly defeat at Castleford Tigers.
Yates' punishment means he will miss the early-season dates with Leigh Leopards, St Helens and Wigan Warriors, unless the Giants lodge a successful appeal. He has also been hit with a £250 fine.
It creates another issue for Ian Watson after Tui Lolohea was issued with a two-match ban for dangerous contact in the previous trial game against London Broncos.
The half-back can serve one game when the reserves take on Wigan this weekend but will sit out the round one clash with Leigh.
Veteran Leroy Cudjoe was also banned during pre-season but he is free to play on the opening weekend.
Huddersfield will travel to Leigh Sports Village without injured trio Harry Rushton, Fenton Rogers and Andre Savelio.
