Huddersfield Giants trio included in Jamaica's World Cup squad but big name missing

The siblings were expected to be in harness for the Reggae Warriors, who have qualified for their first World Cup, but Dom’s impressive form for NRL team Newcastle Knights caught the eye of England coach Shaun Wane, who is poised to name him in his 24-man squad on Friday.

Alex Young is one of four newcomers, alongside Bradley Ho (Keighley Cougars), Kieran Rush (Huddersfield) and AJ Wallace (Bradford Bulls), in a squad headlined by the inclusion of Super League duo Michael Lawrence and Ashton Golding from the Giants.

There are six players from Jamaica’s domestic competition, all from Duhaney Park Red Sharks who recently won the National Club Championship Grand Final for the 14th time in 16 seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamaica head coach Romeo Monteith said: “We are excited to mix it with the best players in the world and everyone is ready to give their all.

“We encourage all Jamaicans at home and abroad to rally behind this team and join us on what should be a terrific as well as historic journey.”

Jamaica will kick off the tournament against Ireland at Headingley on October 16 and also face 2008 World Cup winners New Zealand and Lebanon in their group.

Jamaica squad: Greg Johnson (Batley Bulldogs), AJ Wallace (Bradford Bulls), Aaron Jones-Bishop (Cornwall RLFC), Ross Peltier, Keenen Tomlinson (Dewsbury Rams), Chevaughn Bailey, Khamisi Mckain, Andrew Simpson, Marvin Thompson, Renaldo Wade (Duhaney Park Red Sharks), James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax Panthers), Ashton Golding, Michael Lawrence, Kieran Rush (Huddersfield Giants), Bradley Ho, Mo Agoro, (Keighley Cougars), Abevia McDonald (London Skolars) Joel Farrell, Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles), Joe Brown, Alex Young (Workington Town), Jacob Ogden (York City Knights), Jordan Andrade, Jy-Mel Coleman (Unattached).

Advertisement Hide Ad