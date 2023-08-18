Huddersfield Giants turned over by Sam Stone and Salford Reds Devils

Salford forward Sam Stone touched down in each half as the Red Devils ended a run of seven successive defeats with a 32-8 victory over Huddersfield.

Paul Rowley’s team trailed 8-6 after 30 minutes but scored 26 unanswered points to boost their play-off ambitions with a first league win since June 9.

For Giants, it was a second defeat in six days that left them 10th and four points outside the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield’s 16th-minute opener came from Jake Bibby against his former club after Ryan Brierley failed to gather Olly Russell’s grubber kick.

Salford’s Ryan Brierley scores in the Red Devils win against Huddersfield Giants (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Brierley’s first foray into Super League came at the Giants and he showed his former paymasters a clean pair of heels four minutes later to finish off Brodie Croft’s break. Marc Sneyd, on his 100th Red Devils appearance, kicked an equalising conversion.

Russell’s penalty for a high shot on Matty English put Huddersfield in front for a second time before the lead changed again seven minutes before the break.

Stone, whose dad Rick was Huddersfield’s head coach for three years, took advantage of sloppy tackling to grab the visitors’ second try. Sneyd goaled to give Salford a 12-8 interval lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stone gave the Red Devils a two-score advantage 12 minutes into the second period.

And it was game over on the hour as winger Ken Sio scored his 100th Super League try and Sneyd kicked his fourth goal.