The outside back was handed his Super League debut by Ian Watson at Salford Red Devils in 2015 and has gone on to make over 150 appearances.

Bibby, who will join Kevin Naiqama, Esan Marsters and Harry Rushton as fresh faces at Huddersfield next season, did not need much persuading following talks with his former Salford boss.

The 26-year-old believes everything is in place for Watson's side to reach the next level after finishing third in 2022.

"I know what he's all about and what his vision is," said Bibby, who has signed a three-year deal.

"Even this season you can see what the club's striving for. I want to come here and add quality to the side.

"I know they are on the verge of winning something. I want to come here, add quality and experience and add to a good team."

Bibby has appeared in two Grand Finals, scoring in the 2020 Super League decider.

Jake Bibby has joined Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

He also featured in Wigan's Challenge Cup final victory over Huddersfield earlier this year.

"We're delighted to add Jake to our squad for 2023," said Watson.

"Jake has proven that he is a top-level performer that has competed at the top level in Grand Finals and Challenge Cup finals throughout his career, and can offer us experience of those situations.

"He's a great bloke and a very consistent, versatile player who works hard and will be a huge asset on both sides of the ball and will offer us a great deal of competition in the outside backs."