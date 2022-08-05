Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC: Play-off positioning at stake in Yorkshire derby

Huddersfield Giants, fresh from a workmanlike victory over Warrington Wolves last Saturday, can put further daylight between themselves and the chasing pack with a win, and should Wigan not pick up maximum points at home to the Wolves, they can close in on the top two as well, and that coveted home semi-final.

Further down the Super League standings, Hull come into the fixture in seventh place, level on points with Salford Red Devils in the battle for that final play-off spot.

Castleford Tigers in fifth are not out of it either, they are two points better off and face the daunting task of a trip to league leaders St Helens on Sunday.

Jordan Johnstone: Hull player in the squad for tonight' game at Huddersfield but on the move when the season ends. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Ian Watson has named a squad boosted by the return of Tui Lolohea and Leroy Cudjoe.

Brett Hodgson has made two changes to the Hull squad that was named for the fixture in Toulouse last Friday as the Black and Whites look to make it back-to-back road wins.

Connor Wynne returns from his one-match suspension, while Chris Satae has recovered from an ankle injury. They replace young duo Davy Litten and Charlie Severs in the squad.

Jordan Johnstone has been named in the 20-man squad even though Hodgson has confirmed the 25-year-old will drop down to the Championship next season to join Widnes Vikings.

Huddersfield Giants' head coach Ian Watson (Picture: John Rushworth/SWpix.com)

Hodgson said it was a mutual decision and added: “We couldn’t promise him game time beyond this year, so for his career, future development and his sanity I guess, it was the best choice for him to move on and go to a club that is willing to give him that.

“Jordan is a great kid and he’s fully invested in what we’ve asked of him.