Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR: Why Frankie Halton is to get his first win with the Robins

Frankie Halton is itching for his first win after surprise Hull KR call-up. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The Ireland second-row - who joined from Championship part-timers Featherstone Rovers in the autumn - was a late call-up for the Robins’ opener against Wigan Warriors but proved the pick of the bunch as he made an impressive bow off the bench.

Ultimately, Rovers slipped up 24-10 in front of their home fans but he is set to retain his place for today’s trip to Huddersfield Giants and is eager to this time get the result.

“It is important,” said 25-year-old Halton, who has been a latecomer to the elite level after only starting with semi-professional Swinton Lions in 2019.

Hull KR's Ethan Ryan could make his return after injury at Huddersfield Giants. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“We need to get some points on the board and get moving now really. It will come.

“We can tell we’ll be switched on this week and know what to do.

“We need to get out there now and put some wrongs right and get off the mark.”

Rovers were made to pay for some lax moments against Wigan but head coach Tony Smith is confident of fixing that up ahead of today’s game.

With prop Albert Vete starting a two-game ban, Halton could play in the middle again as he did for much of his debut.

He found put he was playing against Wigan after Dean Hadley pulled up in the Captain’s Run the day before the game.

“I was a bit surprised but I tried to stay ready,” said Halton, who missed much of pre-season with a torn pectoral.

“It’s something I’d been working towards for the last few years.

“It was nice for that to come to fruition.

“It was obviously my first time playing for KR as well and it was good to get out at Craven Park.

“Six months ago I was still working and a couple of years ago I wasn’t really thinking of doing this.

“It was only when I played my first game for Ireland that I thought I’d knuckle down and give it a go.

“It was nice to watch the last two years unfold and obviously getting there now.

“I’m going to make the most of it now and be grateful for it and hopefully have a good career.”

Meanwhile, former Bradford Bulls players Elliot Minchella and Ethan Ryan could both make their return to KR colours tomorrow after serious injuries.