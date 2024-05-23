Luke Robinson has reminded Huddersfield Giants that they are one good performance away from rediscovering their form.

The Giants host Leigh Leopards on Friday night with fresh memories of last Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final hammering at the hands of Warrington Wolves.

"To be 80 minutes away from a final and put in the performance we did is really, really disappointing," said Huddersfield assistant coach Robinson.

"It was heartbreaking. Everyone is really hurting – the squad and the coaching staff.

"We can't do anything about it now. All we can do is look forward and put a few wrongs right in the league.

"The good thing about rugby league is that you're only a week away from putting in a good performance."

Huddersfield find themselves in a rut having seemingly turned the corner during a five-match winning run.

The Giants have dealt with their Challenge Cup heartbreak head-on as they aim to avoid a fifth straight defeat against Leigh.

Huddersfield have lost their way in recent games. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I've been in the game 20-odd years where I've seen different reactions," added Robinson.

"Sometimes you just put it in the bin, don't watch it, brush over it and say it's a clean slate. We didn't do that and instead decided to go through it and look at things we could work on.

"It is very difficult when it's such a short turnaround because you don't get many sessions and you're just getting the boys back healthy.

"We've watched a lot of video and done a lot of soul-searching so fingers crossed that's hit home with a fair few of us and we can put those wrongs right."

The Giants suffered late heartbreak against St Helens last month. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield have conceded 94 points in two games after going down 48-6 against Wigan Warriors in their last Super League outing.

Robinson believes their slump can be traced back to a one-point loss at St Helens in late April, a result that denied the Giants a sixth win in a row.

"Before these last couple of games, it felt like we were building and going in the right direction," he said.

"That Saints game sort of derailed us. We were only a few moments away from winning that game.

"It went down to the wire and we came out of it with a couple of bodies busted and we just don't seem to have found our rhythm ever since that.

"We need to go back to basics. It's not the magic plays that get you out of these positions; it's about the effort-based stuff and the little things that nobody really sees.