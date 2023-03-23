IAN WATSON admits Huddersfield Giants still have a long way to go to catch St Helens – but he has backed his team to beat them in a one-off game at the John Smith's Stadium.

St Helens have won the last four Super League Grand Finals to take their overall tally to nine, to go with the title they earned in 1996 before the decider was introduced.

Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Bradford Bulls are the only other clubs to have lifted the trophy, with Huddersfield still waiting for their first taste of Old Trafford.

Watson has been encouraged by the strides the Giants have made since he took over at the end of 2020, the highlight so far last year's Challenge Cup final appearance.

AIMING HIGHER: Wigan Warriors' Morgan Smithies celebrates at the end of the match after defeating Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants last week. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

"What people overlook is how many years St Helens, Wigan and teams like that have been doing this for," said the Huddersfield boss.

"Their cultures and environments are set in stone. They know what it takes to be a Wigan or St Helens player. That's why they're generally at the top end of the table week in, week out and season on season.

"I feel we're going in that direction. Are we right where they are at this moment in time in terms of culture? I'd say no. There's still a lot of improvement in what we can do.

"But they've been building for decades to be this kind of team. They're definitely a landmark team in what you want to aspire to.

ROOM FOR IMPROVMENT: Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson acknowledges his team has some way to go before being at the same level consistently as the likes of St Helens and Wigan Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

"Does that mean you can't beat them? No it doesn't. You should always go into the game confident that you can turn them over, like they've shown in the last couple of weeks.

"They'll obviously be a little bit nervy because the last couple of weeks they've lost two and won one against Hull. It's shown that people can beat them on the day.

"If we bring our A game, I'm sure we're good enough to compete against St Helens."

Like Huddersfield, Saints have lost two of their opening four games, suffering surprise defeats to Leeds and Leigh Leopards on the back of an epic World Club Challenge victory in Australia.

After going down to Wigan last time out at the John Smith's Stadium, Watson is anticipating another hard-fought encounter against Paul Wellens' side.

"They're a lot similar in how they set up and play the game," said Watson.

"They're obviously the world champions and champions of Super League for the way they play the game. It's relentless and a real physical challenge. They're really patient, don't force anything and try to break your will.

"We need to be ready for another intense battle and show that we're there. We felt in the Wigan game that we're competing and knocking on the door but are not quite there.

"This season is about building to make sure come the back end of the year we're successful. This will be another really good test for us. We're more than confident."

Huddersfield have struggled for points – averaging just 18 a match so far – but are protecting the best defensive record after conceding only 46, albeit having played one game fewer.

Watson believes the Giants have a strong foundation as they prepare to welcome the mercurial Jake Connor into the fold.

"We've defended really, really well which is a massive positive," said Watson, who confirmed Connor will come off the bench tonight. "I don't think anyone is talking about that as much.

"Defensively it's been a great start for us. We know the attack can improve – and it will improve.

"We think Jake will take us on to another level in what we want to do. Some of the things we missed in the Wigan game, Jake is probably not missing them.

"It's those quality players that make a massive difference in those small moments in big games."

Former Salford Red Devils back-rower Harvey Livett is also set to feature for the first time as Watson tinkers with the team narrowly beaten by Wigan.

Watson has challenged the Giants to nail the one percenters that make all the difference against the top sides.

"We know everything is based on performances so if you don't do your job, there's always someone waiting in the background to take the opportunity," he said.

"We weren't unhappy or dismayed at the performance against Wigan. We thought it was a really good step but just know there were little things we could have done a hell of a lot better in that game.

"Like in the Warrington game, you do those things a little bit better and you win those games and you're four from four.