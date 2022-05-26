The Frenchman sat out last week's win over Toulouse Olympique with a troublesome calf issue and was rated as doubtful for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium showpiece by Ian Watson.

Earlier this week, the Giants head coach remained hopeful that Fages would win his fitness race but the 27-year-old has not been named in Huddersfield's 21-man squad.

Fages - a Challenge Cup winner with St Helens last year - is a key figure for the Giants and leaves a sizeable hole in Watson's line-up.

Theo Fages will not play in the Challenge Cup final. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Watson is also monitoring the fitness of Oliver Russell and has been encouraged enough to name the young half-back in his squad.

Russell was left with a race against time after picking up a hamstring issue against Toulouse.

Will Pryce could be the man to stand in for Fages following the completion of his 10-match ban.

The talented teenager has not played since his red card in the Super League game against Hull FC in mid-March.

Will Pryce could be set for a sensational comeback. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Pryce is competing with Jack Cogger for a place in the halves, although they could both play if Russell does not make it.

As expected, experienced back-rower Chris McQueen has shrugged off the abductor injury sustained in the semi-final to take his place in the squad.

Jake Wardle and Sebastine Ikahihifo are the men to drop out with the Giants close to full strength.

Huddersfield-born forward Michael Lawrence, who made his debut for the Giants in 2007, will be hoping to feature after settling for the role of 18th man when the club last reached the final 13 years ago.

Michael Lawrence has been on the fringes of Ian Watson's side this season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Matt Peet could turn to Thomas Leuluai after naming his experienced captain in Wigan's 21-man squad.

The 36-year-old has been sidelined since picking up a knee injury in the Good Friday derby against St Helens.

Leuluai is one of two changes to the Warriors squad with Kaide Ellis back in contention after completing a one-match ban.

Sam Halsall and Matty Nicholson are the men to make way, while hooker Sam Powell remains suspended.

Huddersfield Giants: from Pryce, McGillvary, Leutele, Golding, Lolohea, Hill, Levi, Lawrence, Jones, McQueen, Yates, English, Greenwood, Cogger, Trout, O'Brien, Wilson, Cudjoe, Russell, I Senior, Hewitt.