Huddersfield Giants: What they need to do to reach a Super League Grand Final

GREAT EXPECTATIONS: Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

That did not happen but there is significant expectancy on Ian Watson to get them in the running in his second season.

You sense he will now have the squad he wants with various players departing John Smith’s Stadium in recent months while those who remain will be more in tune with his ideas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield have spent big again for 2022 with the signing of Warrington Wolves and England prop Chris Hill plus Tonga stand-off Tui Lolohea, who worked under Watson at Salford Red Devils.

St Helens scrum-half Theo Fages is also expected to be announced soon.

Whether they have enough to make a first-ever Grand Final remains to be seen but, if Giants can keep those key signings and exciting young talents like Jake Wardle and Will Pryce fit, they have genuine match-winners.

The likes of Luke Yates, Chris McQueen, Josh Jones and Michael Lawrence are great pros’ in their pack while long-serving backs like Jermaine McGillvary and Leroy Cudjoe know 2022 could be their best chance to finally win a major trophy with their hometown club.

Inconsistency has been a big issue and that is something Watson will be keen to address.

FAMILIAR FACE: Salford's Tui Lolohea is hooking up against with coach Ian Watson, this time at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com