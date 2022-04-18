Huddersfield Giants will be stronger for St Helens defeat, insists Ian Watson

Tui Lolohea, right, puts pressure on Jonny Lomax. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Giants were without a whole host of star names on Easter Monday as Watson made seven changes for the second of four games in two weeks.

Watson spoke in the build-up about showing the quality of the squad and he felt Huddersfield did exactly that in the absence of the likes of Ricky Leutele, Theo Fages and Chris Hill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a good game for us," Watson said after the 24-12 defeat.

Leroy Cudjoe looks to get an offload away. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It probably proves a few things to the group about how good the strength of depth is here now.

"We've got to take a lot of confidence from that. There were small little things there that champion teams do to be able to get the result.

"We've got to learn that and learn quicker, but if we look where we've come from 12 months ago to now, we're a completely different proposition.

"We need to make sure we keep building on that to get where we want to get to."

St Helens had too much in the end. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Monday's game was an opportunity for the Giants to prove their title credentials but Watson is determined to play the long game.

"It's important that we did it," he added.

"What we don't want to be doing is breaking players and what we want is for Huddersfield to be a good team long term and challenge consistently.

"We know we've got some quality players here but some of them are a little bit older and we need to make sure we look after them the right way.

"Putting them out here today and maybe getting the win against St Helens but maybe losing them for three or four weeks after that isn't going to help our cause one little bit.

"We've had belief that the guys underneath are good enough to step up and they've done a real good job today and put their hand up to be in the team going forward.

The Giants face another quick turnaround with a trip to Warrington Wolves up next on Saturday before a date with Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue next Thursday.

Watson insisted he would make the same changes if he had his time again.

"They take a lot out of you physically," he said on the Easter games.

"Generally it's not this time here when you feel it; it's next week and the week after and the week after that.

"That's why we've made changes today to just try be a bit smarter and look after our players.

"I've got no regrets about it at all. I thought the boys that went out there did outstanding.