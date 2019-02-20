England winger Jermaine McGillvary fit for a return

Have your say

HUDDERSFIELD Giants star Jermaine McGillvary is set for his first Super League game of the campaign - and Leeds Rhinos welcome back players, too, this weekend.

England winger McGillvary injured a hamstring in the pre-season game against Wakefield Trinity last month but is now in contention for Friday's home fixture with Warrington Wolves.

Huddersfield Giants' Lee Gaskell. (SWPix)

Indeed, in a real boost for head coach Simon Woolford, he is one of three senior players set for their maiden appearances this year.

Tongan forward Ukuma Ta'ai - who has had visa issues - and fit-again stand-off Lee Gaskell are also included in Huddersfield's 19-man squad as Giants go in search of their first win of 2019.

They replace young trio Innes Senior, Sam Hewitt and Izaac Farrell.

Warrington make just one change to the 19-man squad that beat Hull KR last time out, Toby King returning from a ban in place of Sitaleki Akauola.

Leeds Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe. (SWPix)

Ben Westwood remains sidelined as he completes a two-game suspension.

Leeds have a couple of players back for Friday's trip to St Helens.

Utility Liam Sutcliffe is back after missing Sunday's win at Salford due to illness while England Knights prop Mikolaj Oledzki is also included after suffering a hip injury in their final practice session before that victory.

James Donaldson, though, sits out due to a concussion suffered at Salford and Carl Ablett, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Ashton Golding and Dom Crosby remain sidelined.

Saints boss Justin Holbrook, meanwhile, has named the same 19-man squad that secured the win at Wakefield.