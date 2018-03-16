Huddersfield Giants owe fans, says angry Rick Stone

DISMAYED Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone has reminded his players of their duty to family and supporters following a record Super League loss against Hull KR.

They were vanquished 38-6 at home to struggling Rovers on Thursday with a worrying display that left alarm bells ringing.

“I’m frustrated, disappointed and a bit angry,” admitted Stone.

“Before I start, I’ll just give full credit to the opposition: they were good. But when playing at home in front of your family and friends, your fans and members, you’ve got to turn up and put in a better performance than that.

“We needed to mix things up a bit in attack and get some variety.”

Australian full-back Jake Mamo was missing after straining a hamstring in training on Monday. He will be doubtful for Friday’s trip to Wigan Warriors.