Huddersfield Giants owe fans, says angry Rick Stone

Giants' Dale Ferguson is tackled by Rovers' Andrew Heffernan and Danny McGuire.
DISMAYED Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone has reminded his players of their duty to family and supporters following a record Super League loss against Hull KR.

They were vanquished 38-6 at home to struggling Rovers on Thursday with a worrying display that left alarm bells ringing.

“I’m frustrated, disappointed and a bit angry,” admitted Stone.

“Before I start, I’ll just give full credit to the opposition: they were good. But when playing at home in front of your family and friends, your fans and members, you’ve got to turn up and put in a better performance than that.

“We needed to mix things up a bit in attack and get some variety.”

Australian full-back Jake Mamo was missing after straining a hamstring in training on Monday. He will be doubtful for Friday’s trip to Wigan Warriors.