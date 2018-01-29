Super League 2018: Huddersfield Giants are hoping ‘X-factor’ hero Mamo will be on song

Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone has expressed his delight at having ‘X-factor’ player Jake Mamo fit and available again ahead of the new Super League season.

The Australian full-back endured an injury-ravaged debut campaign last year but – when he did play – was a revelation for the West Yorkshire club.

Rick Stone

Mamo arrived from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights with a serious ankle injury and did not make his first appearance until April.

However, the exciting No1 then scored 12 tries in just nine Super League appearances to help bring a much-needed rise in form for Stone’s side. Unfortunately, Mamo damaged ligaments in his other foot and what was initially diagnosed as a six to eight-week problem in July eventually saw him ruled out for five months so he did not play again in 2017.

Giants are certainly a different team with the flamboyant player in their ranks and fellow countryman Stone is cheered to see Mamo prove his fitness in time for their campaign opener at Hull FC on Thursday.

“To have him from round one is terrific,” he said.

“We’re really happy to have that and we’ll be a better side for him being in the team.

“I had real confidence in Jake from the start last year; I gave him his debut game when I was at Newcastle. So, it didn’t surprise me that he hit the ground running here and did as well as he did once he started.”

There is no doubt Mamo’s electric pace and ability to break defences make Huddersfield a more potent attacking weapon.

However, his defensive quality can not be under-estimated either and Giants fans are looking forward to seeing him wearing the claret and gold again on a regular basis.

Stone added: “Jake’s got that X factor; he’s one of those players that can really make a difference – like a Kallum Watkins or Zak Hardaker – that get bums on seats and are really important to clubs.

“It’s really important if you’ve got one of those players that you keep them and they’ll play well for you.

“Jake’s record and form last year was very impressive and if he could capture that form this time around it would be a massive boost.”

Huddersfield are yet to finish in the top four under the stewardship of Stone, who arrived in June 2016.

However, the former Fiji chief backed his side to reach those heights this campaign.

“It’s up to us,” he said.

“We have to play with confidence, composure and discipline.

“We know if we can stretch that out over 30 games we stand a good chance.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield’s teenage three-quarter Jacob Wardle has suffered yet another injury setback.

The 19-year-old, who can operate on the wing or in the centres, has an ankle problem which could see him miss a month of action.

Wardle, younger brother of former Giants player Joe, who will line up for neighbouring Castleford Tigers this campaign, missed all of last year with a serious knee injury but returned to action in the 26-22 pre-season friendly defeat at Wakefield Trinity.