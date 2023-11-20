Leigh Leopards have pulled off a major coup after landing former Australia half-back Matt Moylan on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old was capped by the Kangaroos during the 2016 Four Nations in England and played all three State of Origin games for New South Wales the same year.

Moylan scored 37 tries in 191 games in the NRL across spells with Cronulla Sharks and Penrith Panthers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The playmaker will link up with 2023 Super League Dream Team member Lachlan Lam in the halves at Leigh Sports Village next season after replacing Ben Reynolds.

Leopards head of rugby Chris Chester said: "Adrian (Lam, head coach) got on a plane and met with Matt and his agent, Allan Gainey, face to face.

"He was able to explain what we want as a club, what we are looking to achieve and his own coaching philosophy.

“Matt is a world-class player. His CV speaks for itself. Everyone I’ve spoken to says he’s an unbelievable person and one of those who leads with his actions on the field. He’s a great professional and an extremely hardworking and talented player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Matt will take us to the next level. He’s a running half so that will give us threats on both sides of the field.

Matt Moylan has swapped Cronulla for Leigh. (Photo: Andrew Skinner / www.photosport.nz)

"He’s got great leg speed, he’s durable – he played 24 games last year and 20 this. He’s a good goalkicker and a good defender."

Leigh were tipped for a relegation battle in 2023 but defied expectations to enjoy a remarkable year, winning the Challenge Cup and finishing fifth in their first season back in Super League.

The signing of Moylan shows the club's long-term ambition, according to Chester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a huge statement of intent by the club and great for our town," he added.

Matt Moylan earned his one and only Australia cap at Craven Park. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It’s huge for us as a club that we have attracted a top-quality half-back over from the NRL.