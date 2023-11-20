'Huge statement of intent': Leigh Leopards land former Australia half-back
The 32-year-old was capped by the Kangaroos during the 2016 Four Nations in England and played all three State of Origin games for New South Wales the same year.
Moylan scored 37 tries in 191 games in the NRL across spells with Cronulla Sharks and Penrith Panthers.
The playmaker will link up with 2023 Super League Dream Team member Lachlan Lam in the halves at Leigh Sports Village next season after replacing Ben Reynolds.
Leopards head of rugby Chris Chester said: "Adrian (Lam, head coach) got on a plane and met with Matt and his agent, Allan Gainey, face to face.
"He was able to explain what we want as a club, what we are looking to achieve and his own coaching philosophy.
“Matt is a world-class player. His CV speaks for itself. Everyone I’ve spoken to says he’s an unbelievable person and one of those who leads with his actions on the field. He’s a great professional and an extremely hardworking and talented player.
“Matt will take us to the next level. He’s a running half so that will give us threats on both sides of the field.
"He’s got great leg speed, he’s durable – he played 24 games last year and 20 this. He’s a good goalkicker and a good defender."
Leigh were tipped for a relegation battle in 2023 but defied expectations to enjoy a remarkable year, winning the Challenge Cup and finishing fifth in their first season back in Super League.
The signing of Moylan shows the club's long-term ambition, according to Chester.
“It’s a huge statement of intent by the club and great for our town," he added.
"It’s huge for us as a club that we have attracted a top-quality half-back over from the NRL.
“It’s no secret we have needed a half-back since Ben Reynolds left. I watch a lot of NRL and Matt is a player I’ve long admired. We have certainly signed a player of great quality.”