Hull boss Lee Radford has welcome boost on injuries to two key players

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford says fit-again Albert Kelly is “good to go” in Saturday’s Coral Challenge Cup semi-final - meaning he has some big decisions to make.

The Australian stand-off, 28, has missed their last two games due to a calf strain and sat out three of the last four fixtures.

But he has been given the green light to resume against Warrington Wolves at Bolton as Hull bid to reach Wembley for the third time in just four years.

“I spoke to him this morning and he’s pumped,” said Radford.

“He’s pretty pumped for it and when Alby bounces in like that it’s always a good thing.

“He’s good to go and the medical have cleared him.

“He’s going to get tested and I’ve got some decisions to make this week.”

England centre Jake Connor has been playing at No6 with Carlos Tuimavave and Josh Griffin in the centres meaning someone will miss out especially as Radford maintained Marc Sneyd would be fit, too.

Scrum-half Sneyd suffered back/shoulder injuries in yesterday’s 26-24 win at Leeds Rhinos and was withdrawn as the club’s player representative at today’s semi-final press conference.

But the coach inisted: “He’s fine. He’s a serial limper.

“He’s just getting old is Marc.”

Radford added: “This is what you want at the business end of the season; as many healthy bodies as you can get.

We’re in pretty good shape and it’s been a while. I’m not counting my chickens but it’s good at the moment.

“Whichever way I go - with whichever centre pairing I go with or whichever half-back pairing - one will probably be on the interchange bench so it’s a nice change to be able to make.”