Hull FC 12 Leeds Rhinos 28: Sam Lisone stars as visitors stay in top-6 race

An outstanding display of finishing power by substitute Sam Lisone steered Leeds Rhinos to a win which kept alive their top-six hopes and ended Hull FC’s.

Sam Lisone scores the second of his three tries for Leeds at Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The Samoan became the first Leeds prop to score a hat-trick since Jamie Peacock in 2009 as his side powered to a 28-12 victory in East Yorkshire.

Lisone crossed twice late in the second half and sealed Rhinos’ win with a 40-metre charge and step around the full-back late on.

“Sam clearly had some big plays that influenced the momentum, but his physical presence over the last three or four months has been a real upside of our team,” said Leeds coach Rohan Smith.

Rhyse Martin's kicking kept Leeds' in front at Hull. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He has made the most of his minutes and really had an impact. It was nice for him to get a few tries, but I was pleased with the impact he had as well.”

Rhinos led 18-4 at half-time, with Luke Hooley having opened their account before Adam Swift pulled a try back for Hull.

David Fusitu’a extended the visitors’ lead immediately after the break, but Hull regained some pride with touchdowns by Harvey Barron and Cam Scott.

However, three missed kicks from Jake Clifford - plus Rhyse Martin’s four goals for Leeds - meant they never got within touching distance.

Adam Swift extended his try scoring run to eight games with Hull's opening touchdown against Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds were without three-quarter Nene Macdonald, who did not return as planned from paternity leave in Australia and his long-term future at the club now seems to be in doubt.

There were no excuses from Hull’s coach Tony Smith. He reflected: “It wasn’t the performance we were after, particularly the first half.

“I thought we were way better in the second half, we looked a lot more like what we’ve played like at times this year. The first half didn’t resemble it, it looked like a lack of intensity and lack of smarts at times.”

Hull FC: Shaul, Swift, Sutcliffe, Scott, Barron, Lovodua, Clifford, Fash, Houghton, Taylor, Lane, Savelio, Cator. Subs Hoy, Satae, Brown, Dwyer.

Leeds Rhinos: Hooley, Fusitu’a, Newman, Roberts, Olpherts, Martin, Sinfield, Holroyd, O’Connor, Oledzki, McDonnell, Walters, Smith. Subs Lisone, Gannon, Donaldson, Ruan.