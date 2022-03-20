Mitieli Vulikijapani scores to open the scoring for Hull against Huddersfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hull were on the back of an outstanding victory at Leeds Rhinos in their previous game, but had been stuck in a win-loss pattern since the start of the campaign.

With St Helens surprisingly slipping up at bottom club Toulouse Olympique the previous afternoon, Giants could have moved level on points with the Super League leaders, but failed to hit the heights in a scrappy contest.

Huddersfield’s 19-year-old stand-off Will Pryce was sent-off for a dangerous tackle on Connor Wynne just after Hull had gone 14-0 ahead with a quarter of the game remaining, but only really threatened when they had gone down to 12 men.

Savelio scored a try and made a couple of important contributions in defence and Hull were the better team throughout, despite again being without both their first-choice half-backs.

FC coach Brett Hodgson, a former Huddersfield player, was as pleased with the manner of his side’s win as the result itself.

“It was far from our most clinical game with the ball, but defensively we just kept turning up for each other,” he said.

“They are a good team, they’re not sitting near the top of the table for no reason so we had to keep working really hard.

“We probably had to defend a bit too much at times, but I was really proud of the effort from the boys.”

Jake Connor set up Hull’s opening try after 13 minutes.

A kick by rival full-back Tui Lolohea went dead in goal to give the home team a seven-tackle set, but they didn’t need them all; Connor opted to kick early in the count and Mitiekli Vulikijapani got to his grubber before Lolohea.

McNamara’s conversion completed the first half scoring as the action degenerated into an exchange of errors.

Defence on both goal lines was strong, but there was little in the way of open rugby, though Huddersfield got over the whitewash twice without reward.

First, Chris Hill was held up by Savelio and Chris Satae from Ricky Leutele’s offload, then Joe Greenwood was denied in similar fashion, by Savelio, Connor and Ligi Sa’u.

In between, Giants’ defence managed to get under Josh Griffin, at the end of a set when Savelio had almost found a gap from Joe Lovodua’s pass.

Savelio was also involved in a chance just before the interval, when he sent Connor into a gap, but the full-back’s wayward pass, aimed at Adam Swift, went into touch.

Greenwood had a touchdown ruled out early in the second half and in the set from the subsequent penalty, Brad Fash made a break from Jordan Johnstone’s pass, Huddersfield were caught offside and McNamara took the two.

An obstruction ruling by referee Liam Moore denied Pryce a try for the visitors and Hull moved further in front at the end of the third quarter when Lovodua’s kick was spilled by Lolohea, Connor hacked on and Savelio touched down for a richly-deserved try, which McNamara improved.

Connor and Lolohea went into the game as Super League’s two most in-form full-backs and though he didn’t have his best day, it was a clear win for the Hull man.

Lolohea’s reaction to something Connor said after the try led to a scuffle which was placed on report.

That will be a concern for Giants, particularly with Pryce facing a likely suspension and scrum-half Theo Fages still on the casualty list.

With Ashton Golding, playing at acting-half, providing some spark off the bench, Huddersfield came up with a positive response to the red card when Chris McQueen went over from close-range for a try.

Lolohea converted and Huddersfield applied some strong pressure in the closing stages, but Hull’s defence stood firm.

Hodgson reflected; “They didn’t throw a lot at us in terms of their shape, because we defended well.

“Our ruck control was good for the most part and we nullified their attacking threat as well.

“We knew what they were going to throw at us and it was only a one-on-one miss that led to the try.

“In terms of overall performance there’s some things to work on defensively, but overall, I am really proud.”

It was Hull’s fourth win from six games and Hodgson added: “We are in a reasonable position on the ladder, but I think there’s more to come from us.”

Hull FC: Connor, Swift, Vulikijapani, Griffin, Wynne, McNamara, Lovodua, Sao, Houghton, Satae, Sevelio, Ma’u, Brown. Subs Bowden, Johnstone, Lane, Fash.

Huddersfield Giants:Lolohea, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Leutele, Senior, Russell, Pryce,Trout, Levi, Hill, McQueen, Roberts, Yates,Subs Golding, English, Greenwood, Wilson.