For all their effort and endeavour, Hull FC lost to the better team as Catalans Dragons took another step towards the League Leaders' Shield.

A seventh straight win takes the Dragons four points clear at the top of Super League but they were made to work for it against a Hull team that are unrecognisable from the side hammered in Perpignan in March.

The Black and Whites are a different proposition after settling into life under Tony Smith and produced a performance that would have been good enough to beat most sides in the competition.

But Catalans have emerged as the team to beat this year and eventually wore Hull down, Tom Davies' second try finishing the hosts off just after the hour mark.

The result leaves Smith's men six points adrift of the play-off positions ahead of next week's derby against Hull KR at Craven Park.

Although they are long odds to break into the top six, Hull have plenty to play for in the final 10 rounds as they build for the future under Smith.

The experienced coach was left sweating over a worrying-looking injury to Adam Swift but will take heart from the way his team pushed the league leaders all the way.

At 22-6 with three minutes of an entertaining first period remaining, Catalans appeared to be halfway to a routine win only for the game to change in the blink of an eye.

Hull FC's Chris Satae scores a try against Catalans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Cam Scott's break switched the momentum and although Swift was crowded out, Hull got the Dragons on the next play thanks to a sensational finish in the corner by Darnell McIntosh.

The home side's hopes of adding another try before the break appeared to be over when Carlos Tuimavave lost the ball in Catalans territory but Sam Tomkins was in a generous mood.

With the half-time hooter sounding, the experienced playmaker declined the chance to put the ball up his jumper from the scrum and instead threw an inexplicable pass that gave Swift a clear run to the line following an inspired read.

Tomkins' moment of madness gave Hull a sniff at the end of a half dominated by the Dragons.

Tom Davies is congratulated by Arthur Romano on his try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

It took Catalans little over four minutes to open the scoring, Tom Johnstone taking his try tally to 21 from Tomkins' well-weighted grubber kick.

The Black and Whites traded blows with their French visitors in the opening quarter but were guilty of gifting Davies a try against the run of play.

Joe Lovodua – seemingly out on the left wing to protect an injury – put down a poor pass from Jake Clifford and Davies scooped up the ball before racing 40 metres to touch down.

Lovodua left the field minutes later and his replacement helped get Hull back in the game, Jordan Lane producing a strong carry to give Chris Satae the chance to crash over with Catalans still scrambling.

Arthur Romano is congratulated after scoring a try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Frustration followed for the Black and Whites when they were penalised in possession after appealing for a ruck infringement the other way.

It proved to be a major turning point in the half with the Dragons making the most of the field position to extend their lead thanks to Arthur Romano's soft try from dummy-half.

When Julian Bousquet reached out to score after crashing into the upright in heavy traffic, there appeared to be no way back for Hull.

The Black and Whites went into the interval with a spring in their step but were overpowered by the Dragons in the second half.

After Clifford threatened to keep Hull on top with a superb 40/20, Catalans took control and did not offer their hosts another route back into the game.

Smith's men demonstrated their defensive resolve to hold up Bousquet, Michael McIlorum and former forward Manu Ma'u before eventually succumbing to a kick.

Tyrone May grubbered in behind Scott - standing in for the injured Swift on the wing - and Davies raced through to touch down.

Arthur Mourgue knocked over the touchline conversion to put the game out of reach and end Hull's valiant challenge.

Hull FC: Shaul, Swift, Scott, Tuimavave, McIntosh, Trueman, Clifford, Fash, Houghton, Sao, Lovodua, Savelio, Cator. Substitutes: Satae, Lane, McNamara, Brown.

Catalans Dragons: Mourgue, Johnstone, Romano, Keighran, Davies, May, Tomkins, McMeeken, McIlorum, Navarette, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia. Substitutes: Bousquet, Da Costa, Dezaria, Ma'u.