Gareth Ellis, Kirk Yeaman, Jack Harrison and Arthur Bunting have been inducted into the Hull FC Hall of Fame.

The quartet were honoured in a special ceremony at the city’s Bonus Arena as part of the club’s season launch dinner.

Ellis and Yeaman were present at the event, while the inductions of Harrison and Bunting were posthumously accepted on their behalf.

Former captain Ellis led the club to back-to-back Challenge Cup wins in 2016 and 2017 before joining the coaching staff at the end of his playing career.

Gareth Ellis has been inducted into the Hull FC Hall of Fame. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Yeaman also got his hands on the trophy twice during his 17-year spell with his hometown club and scored 176 tries, leaving him third on Hull's all-time list.

War hero Harrison is the oldest inductee having made his club debut in 1912. He scored 106 tries in 116 games, including the winning score in the 1914 Challenge Cup final.

Bunting becomes the first-ever coach to be named in the club’s Hall of Fame after overseeing the golden era of the late 1970s and 1980s.