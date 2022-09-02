Hull FC announce four more departures including veteran half-back Luke Gale
Hull FC have confirmed that experienced half-back Luke Gale will leave the club at the end of the Super League campaign.
The 34-year-old has made 19 appearances in his only season at the MKM Stadium after joining from Leeds Rhinos at the end of 2021.
Hull are set to have a new-look spine next year following the signings of Jake Trueman, Tex Hoy and Brad Dwyer.
Manu Ma'u, Jordan Johnstone, Marcus Walker and Aidan Burrell will also depart the MKM Stadium after tomorrow's derby against Hull KR.
Utility man Will Smith, meanwhile, will return to Australia at the end of his short-term deal.
"The Black and Whites would like to thank all the players for their service to the club and wish them and their families the very best in their future endeavours," read a statement.
"Supporters will have the chance to show their appreciation for the departing players after tomorrow’s match against Hull KR with a short presentation to take place after the full-time hooter.
"The club would also like to place on record their thanks to Josh Bowden and Josh Reynolds who left the club earlier this season, as well as thanking loan signings Jack Walker, Ellis Longstaff and Josh Simm for their contribution this season."