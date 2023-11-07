Hull FC appoint experienced former Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity coach as head of emerging talent
The 47-year-old replaces Michael Shenton who left the Black and Whites to become Daryl Powell's assistant at Wakefield Trinity.
Cummins, who spent his entire playing career with Leeds Rhinos and also earned three Great Britain caps, had been out of coaching since leaving his role as Wakefield’s number two at the end of last year.
The Dewsbury native links back up with Hull boss Tony Smith after working with the 56-year-old as a player and coach during his time at Leeds.
"I’m really pleased to be taking up this role," said Cummins, who will oversee the club’s youth programme alongside Pete Riding.
"To be able to get the opportunity to work with the club’s next generation of talent is a really exciting one for me.
"The club have invested heavily in the junior set-up and pathways over the last few years and some fantastic groundwork has been put in place to build on.
"The club has a clear vision from the top down for making their youth programme the backbone of the club for many successful years to come and that really grabbed me.
“It’s now for me and the rest of the staff to make sure that we push more players through to the first team and nurture some of the region’s most talented young players.”