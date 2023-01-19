Hull FC head coach Tony Smith is backing Carlos Tuimavave to reach new heights after naming the centre as his captain for the 2023 season.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Black and Whites from Newcastle Knights in 2016, takes over from Luke Gale to become the club's first overseas skipper since Craig Fitzgibbon.

"He's highly respected within the group – and outside as well," Smith told The Yorkshire Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As you get to know Carlos, he's not a big talker but he leads by example in the way he goes about his job and gets around the group.

Carlos Tuimavave will be Hull FC's on-field leader in 2023. (Photo: Anna Gowthorpe/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's calm, a thinker and speaks when he needs to speak. He's going to be well supported by a number of other leaders within the group."

As he did when he appointed Shaun Kenny-Dowall as captain across the city at Hull KR, Smith has selected a player that does most of his talking on the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith believes the pair share the same values as players.

"They're different in many ways but both highly respected people," said Smith, who will ask the rest of his squad to show their leadership qualities after deciding against appointing a vice-captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos Tuimavave suffered a serious injury in Perpignan last June. (Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

"They understand that leadership isn't all about Churchillian speeches and shows its face in a number of ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Knowing when to speak and what to say is probably more important than speaking a lot.

"That's where you can make comparisons between those two. They've both got those sorts of attributes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether I've coached them or not, I've respected the way they play and go about the game. That's important in a captain."

Tuimavave is closing in on his return from a ruptured Achilles sustained last June, although he remains touch and go for Hull's round one clash with Castleford Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he does eventually return to action, Smith believes Tuimavave will thrive on the added responsibility.

"He's not just a danger player but someone who's consistently solid in his performances," said Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You want that from a captain. There are certain individuals that carry the burden of captaincy but I don't think he will be one of those.

"It'll help him just like it's helped other people, maybe even Shaun Kenny-Dowall, by growing into a more consistent player and a better leader. I've got every bit of confidence that it will enhance Carlos."

Advertisement Hide Ad

After holding extensive talks with Smith about the role, Tuimavave has been left convinced that it is the right time to take on more responsibility.

“I was a little bit surprised when I was told the news but at the same time I’m filled with excitement for the opportunity," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s an honour and a privilege to lead this great club. You look back on the players who have previously been selected as captains of this club and it’s a group of elite people. It’s a special moment for me to be the next in line.

“I like to think I lead by example, whether that be during a game, on the training field, or away from the field. I try to be a calming influence to the rest of the playing group too, which I think you need in a lot of situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad