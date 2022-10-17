Hull FC boss Tony Smith discusses Jake Connor exit for first time as he addresses Jake Clifford speculation

The mercurial full-back, who laid on more tries than any other player in Super League this year, ended his six-year stay at the MKM Stadium last week to move back to West Yorkshire.

Smith is relaxed about the loss of the 27-year-old just one month into his tenure.

"When I got appointed, it was being mooted that it was a possibility that Jake might leave," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"I was okay with that. If someone doesn't want to be here, that's fine.

"I've had a number of meetings with players who have contacted me or I've contacted them since I've come to the club but because Jake was looking around – which was all up front and done transparently – I left him to his accord.

"If he wanted to speak to me, I was available but it didn't come about. He's ended up with a deal and that's fine. I'm quite comfortable with that.

"I'm very much, and always have been, of the mind that if a player wants to be at the club, I'll coach him and if he doesn't, I'll respect that as well."

Jake Connor has rejoined Huddersfield Giants from Hull FC. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Connor's departure leaves a sizeable hole in a team that limped to a ninth-place finish under Brett Hodgson in 2022.

Smith rates the former England international highly but believes any attempt to change his mind would have proved futile.

When asked whether he would have liked to have kept Connor in an ideal world, Smith replied: "Only if he wanted to be here. I only want players who want to represent the club that I'm coaching.

"I wish Jake well. He's a terrific player who I've admired. On his day, he can do some things that nobody else in the game can do.

Jake Connor is a mercurial talent. (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

"I've had zero involvement in it all happening. I didn't reach out to him because I wanted Jake to make his own call on that and wasn't going to influence him either way. I didn't want to be the reason he stayed if he wasn't 100 per cent.

"He needed to come up with what was best for him and his family, and he's made that decision. He mentioned he's got some unfinished business and I wish him well on that accord."

The Black and Whites are said to be closing in on a deal for Newcastle Knights half-back Jake Clifford, which would allow Tex Hoy to take Connor's place at full-back.

Smith was coy about a potential move for the 24-year-old Australian.

Jake Clifford could be on his way to Hull FC. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

"There's another Jake that I will comment on and that's Jake Trueman," he added.

"I'm happy to make comment on him because he's one of my players. Anybody else: no. I'm not into speculation.