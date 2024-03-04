Hull FC boss Tony Smith frustrated by 'slow game' as he compares Super League to NFL

Morgan Smith went over in the 79th minute to spare Hull's blushes and earn the club a first Super League victory since early August.

Both sides scored five tries in an absorbing contest but Smith bemoaned the number of long delays, something his nephew Rohan Smith described as an "atmosphere killer" after Leeds Rhinos' round one clash with Salford Red Devils.

"It was just a slow game with all the stoppages we have now to check stuff," said the Hull FC head coach.

"We’ve got to get back to putting things on report to simply check things. Either that or we have the guy in the stand who just refs everything or we’ll be here until midnight.

"Some of those video referee calls took ages and our game loses the momentum and the flow. It’s becoming stop-start.

"We saw the NRL in America and the big thing was how quick the game is – and we’re going the other way.

"We’re getting like the stoppages in the gridiron, where they’re checking everything, the NFL. It’s a long afternoon when you’re stopping as much as we were."

Tony Smith was left frustrated after Hull's game against London. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Hull received four cards and eight charges in the opening two rounds but lost only debutant Matty Russell to the sin bin against London.

While Smith was left encouraged by last week's meeting of coaches and the Rugby Football League, he stressed that the disciplinary process was not going to be fixed overnight.

“It was very productive,” he said.

“We’re learning, they’re learning. We’re discussing things to get to the right levels of interference or the right levels of punishment on things.

Referee James Vella takes a close look at Morgan Smith's late finish. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“We’re not going to get it right straight away. I’m not sure we are at the moment but it’s good we’re getting opinions and we’re able to go away and review it and see if it is working.