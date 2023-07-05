Hull FC boss Tony Smith gives derby injury update ahead of first return to Hull KR

Adam Swift, Liam Sutcliffe and Scott Taylor are pushing to feature at Craven Park, while Tex Hoy has been given the all-clear to return from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the last two games.
Aside from the suspended Josh Griffin, Smith could be in a position to field his strongest side.
Swift sustained a back injury in last week's home defeat to Catalans Dragons but is making good progress in his bid to be fit for the second derby of the year.
"He’s doing pretty good," said Smith, who is preparing to return to Hull KR for the first time since his departure last year.
"He trained today so we're hopeful that he will be available for us this week. He’s got another two training sessions to get through yet.
"He got some accidental knees in the fleshy part of his lower back. It was uncomfortable for him but he’s recovered really well."
Hoy's availability leaves Smith with a dilemma at full-back, with the Australian hoping to get the nod over Jamie Shaul and Davy Litten.
"He’ll be in our 21," said Smith. "We didn’t risk him last week but he could have played.
"He was available for selection but as I keep saying, if players have had previous issues with the same injury then we give them an extra week to get past it and get more training under their belts. Tex has done that and come through really well."
Scott Taylor suffered an injury scare in last month's Challenge Cup loss to St Helens but was cleared of major shoulder damage.
The experienced prop is in contention to face his former club this weekend.
"He’ll be in the 21," said Smith during Wednesday's press conference.
"He got through training today. That’s another good news story for us and another selection dilemma for me.
"Whether we play him or give him another week off, we'll see, but at this stage he's making himself available."
Sutcliffe, meanwhile, is bidding to return from a minor knee injury that has kept him sidelined since the cup game against Saints.
"He’ll be named in the 21," said Smith. "He did some training today.
"We'll run an eye over him again tomorrow before we finalise it but he's got a chance.
"Whether he's ready for this one, it'll be down to Liam and me, but I'll be guided by how he's feeling."