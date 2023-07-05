Hull FC boss Tony Smith gives derby injury update ahead of first return to Hull KR

Hull FC boss Tony Smith is hopeful of having a clean bill of health for Sunday's derby against Hull KR.

Adam Swift, Liam Sutcliffe and Scott Taylor are pushing to feature at Craven Park, while Tex Hoy has been given the all-clear to return from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the last two games.

Aside from the suspended Josh Griffin, Smith could be in a position to field his strongest side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swift sustained a back injury in last week's home defeat to Catalans Dragons but is making good progress in his bid to be fit for the second derby of the year.

"He’s doing pretty good," said Smith, who is preparing to return to Hull KR for the first time since his departure last year.

"He trained today so we're hopeful that he will be available for us this week. He’s got another two training sessions to get through yet.

"He got some accidental knees in the fleshy part of his lower back. It was uncomfortable for him but he’s recovered really well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoy's availability leaves Smith with a dilemma at full-back, with the Australian hoping to get the nod over Jamie Shaul and Davy Litten.

Adam Swift picked up a back injury last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He’ll be in our 21," said Smith. "We didn’t risk him last week but he could have played.

"He was available for selection but as I keep saying, if players have had previous issues with the same injury then we give them an extra week to get past it and get more training under their belts. Tex has done that and come through really well."

Scott Taylor suffered an injury scare in last month's Challenge Cup loss to St Helens but was cleared of major shoulder damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experienced prop is in contention to face his former club this weekend.

Scott Taylor is pushing to be fit to face his former club. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He’ll be in the 21," said Smith during Wednesday's press conference.

"He got through training today. That’s another good news story for us and another selection dilemma for me.

"Whether we play him or give him another week off, we'll see, but at this stage he's making himself available."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutcliffe, meanwhile, is bidding to return from a minor knee injury that has kept him sidelined since the cup game against Saints.

"He’ll be named in the 21," said Smith. "He did some training today.

"We'll run an eye over him again tomorrow before we finalise it but he's got a chance.