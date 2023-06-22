All Sections
Hull FC boss Tony Smith plays down top-six chances after dominant win over St Helens

Hull FC boss Tony Smith is happy to fly under the radar after seeing his side end the club's long wait for a win over St Helens.
By James O'Brien
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 23:11 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 23:15 BST

The Black and Whites had not got the better of Saints in 16 meetings dating back to August 2017 but snapped that losing streak in emphatic fashion with a 34-6 victory on Thursday night.

Smith's improving team have now won five of their last seven Super League games to move up to eighth place, just four points adrift of the top six.

Although he has been heartened by a wide-open competition, Smith is not in the business of making lofty predictions.

"I think when we're all on the same page and getting more consistent we can compete with the top teams," he said.

"I don't think the difference between the top teams and the bottom teams is so drastically different. Everybody can challenge each other in this competition.

"We've progressed. I think we're more on the same page with our systems. It's a process but we seem to be getting more rewards for our hard work.

"There won't be a huge difference between some of the teams that make the play-offs and some of the teams that don't.

Hull FC's Chris Satae celebrates with Jamie Shaul after scoring a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Hull FC’s Chris Satae celebrates with Jamie Shaul after scoring a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Whether we're lucky enough to sneak in there, who knows."

Hull exited the Challenge Cup following a frustrating defeat to Saints with 12 men last Saturday but swiftly gained revenge with the help of some fresh bodies.

Smith was delighted with his side's response after a dominant performance against the four-time defending champions.

"It's a nice way to bounce back," he said.

Hull FC's Jake Clifford celebrates scoring a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Hull FC’s Jake Clifford celebrates scoring a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It's never nice when somebody comes on your patch and beats you twice in a row within five days. We were pretty determined to not let that happen.

"They're a great team and deserved their win the other day. They did what they needed to do and did well.

"You never know what you're going to get from your team on a short turnaround.

"We could have been flat as a tack today but we weren't, we were full of energy and determination.

"Credit to all the players that played on Saturday and well done to the fresh boys that came in and gave us some energy."

