Hull FC boss Tony Smith responds to Adam Swift speculation amid Huddersfield Giants link

Hull FC boss Tony Smith has issued a coy response over Adam Swift's future amid speculation linking the winger with a move to Huddersfield Giants.

The 30-year-old has reportedly opted against extending his stay at the MKM Stadium after entering the final few months of his current deal, citing family reasons.

Swift, who began his career at St Helens and enjoyed seven seasons with his hometown club, has scored 35 tries in 53 games since joining the Black and Whites ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Smith stopped short of confirming Swift's exit but hinted that he is indeed on his way out of the club.

"Swifty is a good guy and if he's got something to announce, he can announce it," said Smith, who is already resigned to losing Chris Satae and Brad Dwyer.

"We trust him and I like him as a player and a person. I'm grateful for the efforts he puts in now and for however long he's got left with us. If that's to the end of the year or beyond, I know he'll put in every bit of effort he can.

"He's a super bloke and a super player. We'll do all our announcements, goodbyes and thank yous at the appropriate time.

"Until then, Swifty will get on with it and hopefully have a cracker against his old club this weekend."

Adam Swift appears to be on his way out of Hull FC. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Hull are preparing to face St Helens in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals without chief playmaker Jake Clifford after he suffered a concussion in last week's Super League defeat at Leigh Leopards.

Smith will welcome back prop Satae on Saturday following his recovery from a hamstring strain.

"He's back in the squad this week and available for selection," said Smith. "That's good news.

"Aside from that, not too much else. We're in reasonable shape without being injury-free.

Chris Satae will return against St Helens. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)