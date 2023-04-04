Hull FC boss Tony Smith talks recruitment as he provides Tex Hoy injury latest

Hull FC boss Tony Smith has confirmed full-back Tex Hoy will sit out the Good Friday derby against Hull KR with a hamstring strain.

The Australian – an ever-present since joining from Newcastle Knights – was forced off in the closing stages of last week's defeat at Warrington Wolves and will continue to be monitored.

Hoy's injury could hand an opportunity to derby veteran Jamie Shaul, who has been restricted to one outing for the reserves this year due to injury.

"Tex has strained his hamstring – it's a grade two," said Smith.

"In terms of how long it will take him to recover, it can be anything from two weeks to about five or six.

"He was jogging this morning. When it's fully repaired, I can't tell you. It was sore for a couple of days but he's moving at the moment which is good.

"We've got Jamie who can fill in there, Davy Litten too, and there's also Darnell who played at the weekend for the reserves and who played well.

"Jamie is fully fit now and training well. He's keen to play, get out there and take his chance. Whether he gets that this weekend or not, we'll decide soon but I know he is ready to go."

Tony Smith is not actively looking for reinforcements. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull have been credited with an interest in trade deals at a busy time in the recruitment market.

Smith, whose side have lost their last five Super League games, insists the club are not actively searching for reinforcements.

"When other clubs ring yours and offer players, I'm not sure that's us on the recruitment drive," he said.

"Every club could tell you they've had phone calls from a couple of clubs with their players being offered.

Tex Hoy is set for a spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"There's nothing that interests us at this present time. I'm not in a position where I necessarily want to change our squad.