Hull FC complete overseas recruitment with signing of New Zealand international

Hull FC have completed their overseas recruitment for the 2024 Super League season with the signing of former Featherstone Rovers half-back Fa’amanu Brown.

The 28-year-old, who scored 16 tries in 25 games for Featherstone in 2021, joins the Black and Whites from Newcastle Knights.

Brown has also represented Cronulla Sharks, Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers in the NRL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He played for Samoa in last year's World Cup but is part of New Zealand's squad for this autumn’s Pacific Cup.

“I’m really privileged to be joining Hull FC," said Brown after signing a one-year deal.

"Something I have always wanted to do throughout my career is stamp my name on the Super League competition and I’m just so excited for the opportunity.

"I debuted in the NRL at five-eighth and I’ve played a bit of hooker. But like I said to Tony (Smith), wherever you put me I will do a job and I’m willing to die for the club whose colours I wear on my back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown becomes the club's ninth addition for 2024 and the fourth from the NRL following the signings of Franklin Pele, Jayden Okunbor and Herman Ese’ese.

Fa'amanu Brown goes over to score for Featherstone in the 1895 Cup final in 2021. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Simply, he is what I would call a footy player," said Hull boss Smith, who has now filled his overseas quota. "He's got the ability to run the ball and he can take control of a game and that's what I really like about him.

"He's smart and it's a really good pick-up for the club. Not only that but he's a great human being too.