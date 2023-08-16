Hull FC have confirmed Adam Swift and Adam Savelio will leave the club at the end of the current Super League season.

Swift has been with the club since 2020, when he joined from Saints.

A club statement has confirmed Swift will leave for family reasons and that he plans to return to live in St Helens following the birth of his second child.

Savelio arrived at Hull from Brisbane Broncos in 2019 and has made 59 appearances for the club.

Savelio arrived at Hull FC from Brisbane Broncos in 2019. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

