Hull FC confirm Adam Swift and Andre Savelio will depart when Super League season ends
Swift has been with the club since 2020, when he joined from Saints.
A club statement has confirmed Swift will leave for family reasons and that he plans to return to live in St Helens following the birth of his second child.
Savelio arrived at Hull from Brisbane Broncos in 2019 and has made 59 appearances for the club.
Hull FC’s official statement read: “Hull FC can confirm that Adam Swift and Andre Savelio will both depart the club at the end of the 2023 Betfred Super League season.
“Swift, 30, joined the club from Saints ahead of the 2020 campaign, going on to make 59 appearances so far across the last four seasons.
“The winger will leave at the end of the season due to family reasons, returning to live in St Helens following the birth of his second child.
“Meanwhile, 28-year-old Savelio will also depart at the end of the current campaign, having also featured 59 times since arriving at the club from Brisbane Broncos in 2019.
“Everyone at the club would like to thank both Adam and Andre for their efforts in Black & White and we look forward to seeing them represent Hull FC for the remainder of the season.”