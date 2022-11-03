Hull FC confirm coaching appointments as Tony Smith brings in trusted allies

Gene, who had a brief spell with the Black and Whites from 2000 to 2001, links back up with Smith after leaving his coaching role at Hull KR.

The former Papua New Guinea boss joins Gareth Ellis and emerging talent coach Michael Shenton on Smith's backroom team.

Hull have also recruited experienced strength and conditioning coach Jason Davidson as the new head of performance.

Davidson worked under Smith at Huddersfield Giants before following him to Leeds Rhinos, where he spent 17 successful years up until the end of last season.

Former Ireland international Seamus McCallion has been appointed as head physio, while the club are poised to add another fresh face to the medical team in the coming weeks.

“I am really pleased with the calibre of person that we have been able to add to our performance staff and I am extremely grateful to the club for delivering their swift appointments," said Smith.

“We are aligned in our vision for what we wanted in our performance department. We feel we have added quality, experience and character, which will really complement the staff already here.

Tony Smith and Stanley Gene during a training session at Hull KR. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I have been impressed with the work ethic and professionalism of the staff I’ve met over the last few weeks and there is already a strong chemistry amongst the staff which is very important.

"We’re excited to get to work and welcome the players back for pre-season training.”