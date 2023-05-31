Hull FC confirm loss of Chris Satae and Brad Dwyer as duo find new Super League clubs

All Sections
Chris Satae and Brad Dwyer will leave Hull FC at the end of this season after accepting new challenges elsewhere in Super League.
By James O'Brien
Published 31st May 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:58 BST

Prop Satae has signed a two-year deal with French club Catalans Dragons, while hooker Dwyer is poised for a return to Warrington Wolves.

Satae has made 83 appearances for the Black and Whites since joining from New Zealand Warriors towards the end of the 2019 campaign.

The 30-year-old – an ever-present so far this season – won the club's Player of the Year award in 2021 and is regarded as one of the most powerful front-rowers in Super League.

"I’m very grateful to get this opportunity to join Catalans Dragons,” he said.

"At this stage in my career, I’m keen for a new challenge. I’ve always admired the Dragons and Steve McNamara from a far so I’m excited to get this privilege to grow and learn from them while also complementing the team with what I bring.”

Hull head coach Tony Smith expects Satae to go out with a bang.

“Chris has been with the club for a number of years now and is seeking a new challenge and a change of lifestyle with his family, which we fully respect,” said Smith.

Chris Satae is out of contract at the end of the year. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)Chris Satae is out of contract at the end of the year. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)
“He has been a total joy to work with and is whole-heartedly looking forward to seeing out the rest of the year with Hull FC whilst in great physical and mental shape."

Dwyer linked up with Hull at the end of last year following his departure from Leeds Rhinos and, like Satae, has played every game in the first half of the season.

The club say that both players are leaving the MKM Stadium for family reasons.

“It’s the second time I have worked with Brad throughout my coaching career and he is enjoying his time with us," said former Warrington boss Smith.

Brad Dwyer has yet to miss a game for Hull FC. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)Brad Dwyer has yet to miss a game for Hull FC. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
"But he now has opportunity to be a little bit closer to home which is right for him and his family.

"Like Chris, Brad is really focused on the remainder of the year with us and they both have a big role to play.”

