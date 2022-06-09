Hull FC confirm major Jake Connor blow with star full-back set for long lay-off

Connor hobbled off in the second half of last Sunday's game against Wakefield Trinity and scans have confirmed he suffered medial ligament damage.

The 27-year-old is set to be sidelined until August, leaving the Black and Whites without their biggest creative threat for the majority of their remaining Super League fixtures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson said: “Jake has sustained a grade two medial ligament strain, which is going to leave him sidelined for up to three months.

Jake Connor faces a battle to be back before the end of the season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“Thankfully the injury doesn’t require surgery so Jake will begin his rehab immediately.

“We’re thankful that he’ll potentially get the chance to feature again at the back end of the season for us.”

Connor has provided 24 assists in his 13 Super League outings this season, six more than nearest challenger Tui Lolohea and almost half of Hull's total tries.

But Hodgson insisted the Black and Whites have an able deputy in Jamie Shaul.

Jake Connor has created more tries than any other player in Super League. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“Jamie has got the opportunity now to step forward and show the class he possesses,” Hodgson added.