Hull FC continue 2024 plans with signing of Huddersfield Giants forward
The 28-year-old, who won the 2019 Super League Grand Final during his time with boyhood club St Helens, made 28 appearances in his three seasons at Huddersfield.
“I’m absolutely buzzing for the opportunity to join such a big club and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in now," said Ashworth.
“Obviously it’s a massive opportunity for me. The ball is in my court and it’s up to me to work hard and show what I can do – but I’m determined to work so hard for it.
“Tony (Smith) is putting together a fairly hefty pack for 2024 and I’m pleased to be a part of it. When it comes to size, I feel like I contribute towards that. I won’t back down from anything and I’ll do anything the coach asks of me."
Ashworth becomes Hull's sixth addition for next season following the signings of Herman Ese’ese, Franklin Pele, Jayden Okunbor, Jack Walker and Liam Tindall.
“Whilst he is another big body for our pack for 2024, he is actually very skilful too," said head coach Smith.
“Jack did actually used to play half-back but he’s a big man now and he’s much more accustomed to playing in the pack.
“He gives us an option through the middle and in the back row, which is good for us, and he’s determined to grasp this opportunity with both hands.
“I’m looking forward to him joining our pack, where he will add both size and skill. He will be a useful addition for us.”