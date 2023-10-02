Hull FC continue rebuild with signing of Leeds Rhinos youngster
The club hold an option to extend the contract should the 22-year-old impress at the MKM Stadium.
Tindall scored two tries in 23 appearances for hometown club Leeds and gained further experience during spells with Doncaster and Bradford Bulls.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity that lies ahead for me at Hull in 2024," said the Rhinos academy product.
“They are a club building for the future and there’s a good chance for me to get some strong minutes under my belt next year which was a big draw for me to come to Hull FC because it’s been a frustrating couple of years in terms of getting consistent game time.
“I pride myself on being a hardworking player. I’ll always take the tough carries out of backfield but I also like to think of myself as an outside back with a lot of pace and I’m confident in beating players in front of me."
Tindall is the fifth addition to Tony Smith's squad for 2024 following the signings of Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele and Jack Walker.
“Liam is a young and enthusiastic individual, and he is keen to make himself a regular player in Super League on the wing," said Hull boss Smith.
“His strongest attributes are his speed and his backfield carries, something we have identified as an area of focus, but what I really like about Liam is his willingness to learn.
“Liam’s really hungry to succeed and he is at an exciting stage of his career with his best years ahead of him, which makes him a great fit for us at our club.”