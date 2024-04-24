Hull FC cross divide to sign Yusuf Aydin from Hull KR

Hull FC have bolstered their depleted pack with the loan signing of Yusuf Aydin from cross-city rivals Hull KR.
The prop has made nine appearances for the Robins since his arrival from Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2023 season, including two outings off the bench in the early part of this season.

Aydin has joined Hull on an initial two-week loan, which covers Sunday's game against Leeds Rhinos and next week's trip to Warrington Wolves.

The 23-year-old is poised to make his debut alongside fellow new signings Tom Briscoe and Ed Chamberlain, who joined from Leigh Leopards on Tuesday.

The injury-hit Black and Whites head into the MKM Stadium clash with Leeds in 11th place in the Super League table.

