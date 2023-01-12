Hull FC enter dual-registration partnership with Championship club for 2023 season

Hull FC will team up with Newcastle Thunder in 2023 after entering a dual-registration partnership with the Championship club.

Under the agreement, players will move between the clubs to provide extra playing opportunities for the next generation.

Members of the Hull squad will be available for Newcastle when they miss out on Tony Smith's squad, as well as reserve and academy players.

Newcastle youngsters have the opportunity to go the other way to train in a Super League environment and further their development playing for one of Hull's age groups.

“We are looking forward to working with Newcastle this year to enhance the playing opportunities for our squad," said Smith.

“With reserve grade and dual registration, it is a fantastic opportunity for players at all levels within our club and the chance to experience a different environment.

“There is a good relationship at management level between the clubs, whilst both Stanley (Gene) and myself have worked with Chris (Thorman) and been involved with Newcastle in the past, so it is a good fit.

“Newcastle are in a period of transition like ourselves with aspirations to progress and hopefully we can help support them in that project.

The Black and Whites during a training session at the University of Hull. (Photo: Hull FC)

“Our club has been developing a long-term strategy for player development over the last couple of years both in Hull and further afield, and we can see how this partnership could really complement that.”

As part of the partnership, the Black and Whites will help support grassroots rugby league in the north east.

Thunder boss Thorman said: “It is a positive move in several ways. Primarily from my point of view and probably the most important thing from the fans’ perspective is that we’re going to get some pretty good players playing for the club.

“It’s a lot different to previous agreements the club has had with other Super League outfits. It’s built on the strong relationships we have with Hull FC. I know a lot of the staff and I’m excited to work with them going forward.

“We’ve identified a number of players that we will be getting to work with closely, possibly beyond the dual registration and getting some of the lads on season-long loans.

