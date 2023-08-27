HULL FC boss Tony Smith fears the worst for Jake Trueman after he was forced off injured in Saturday’s defeat to Warrington Wolves at the MKM Stadium.

The stand-off departed with a serious-looking injury in the first half at the MKM Stadium with Smith believing it to be a ruptured Achilles.

It only added to Hull’s woes in a defeat which leaves them four points off the Super League play-off spots with just four games remaining.

"We’re pretty confident he’s ruptured his Achilles,” Smith explained about Trueman.

OVER THE LINE: Warrington Wolves' Matthew Ashton scores a try against Hull FC at the MKM Stadium. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“It’s tough as he’s worked really hard to fight back from injury and started the season late so that’s a pretty significant one for Jake, we’re all feeling for him.

“We’ve no doubt he’ll come back from this as he’s a tough and terrific young man, but it’s a hard one to take and unfortunately these things can happen in our game.”

The home side actually got on the board first through Adam Swift, who scooped up a wayward Warrington pass to race 80 metres to touch down.

Warrington hit back swiftly, with Williams finishing off a try under the posts, which Stefan Ratchford converted to put the visitors in front.

FRUSTRATION: Hull FC's head coach Tony Smith at the MKM Stadium on Saturday against Warrington Wolves. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Hull missed two chances to go back in front through Jordan Lane and Darnell McIntosh before the Wire struck again close to half-time, Matt Dufty outstripping a fractured Hull defence to score a converted try.

The second half started with Hull on top, but they could not find a way through, the visitors then going up the other end to put the game beyond doubt, Williams supplying the perfect pass for Matty Ashton to race over on the left, which Ratchford converted to make it a three-score lead.

From there, Warrington were composed and managed Hull out of the game, ensuring they did not add to their score and ran out comfortable and deserved winners.

Smith conceded his side were beaten by the better side despite his opponents being below their best.

BAD LUCK: Hull FC's Jake Trueman is helped off the pitch after picking up an injury Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“I didn’t think it was a great game. I thought both teams were pretty sloppy and Warrington were slightly better than us and deserved to win,” Smith said.

“They came up with a few plays which rewarded them with points, and we didn’t. We just weren’t able to execute well enough to get over the line.

“I thought we were sloppy in defence at times, but at times showed some real fight and pride on our try-line. But the number of times we slipped off tackles wasn’t great. It was the same in attack. Balls not hitting the mark was happening too often.