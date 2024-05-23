Hull FC forward Herman Ese'ese faces huge suspension after grade F charge

Hull FC forward Herman Ese'ese will face a tribunal next week on a grade F charge of 'unacceptable language'.

The New Zealander has been accused of verbally abusing a London Broncos player during Hull's recent defeat in the capital.

"Verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of unacceptable language and/or behaviour," read the match review panel notes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If found guilty at next Tuesday's hearing, Ese'ese could face a minimum suspension of six matches.