Hull FC forward Herman Ese'ese faces huge suspension after grade F charge
The New Zealander has been accused of verbally abusing a London Broncos player during Hull's recent defeat in the capital.
"Verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of unacceptable language and/or behaviour," read the match review panel notes.
If found guilty at next Tuesday's hearing, Ese'ese could face a minimum suspension of six matches.
The 29-year-old, who has been an ever-present for the Black and Whites either side of an early two-game ban, is free to face Castleford Tigers on Friday night.
