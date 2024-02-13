Hull FC full-back Jack Walker ready to write fresh chapter in his unique derby story

The full-back went home with the man of the match award after helping Hull FC topple their fierce rivals on his debut as a loanee at the 2022 Magic Weekend.

Twelve months later, he found himself diving over to score the opening try in the red and white of Hull KR in his first Craven Park derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walker has returned to the west side of the city after earning a permanent return to Super League and is poised to start Thursday's season opener against the Robins at the MKM Stadium, giving him the distinction of making two debuts for the Black and Whites in the derby.

While he appreciates the significance of the fixture, Walker's early experiences have taught him not to get caught up in the occasion.

"You want to play in these big games as a professional," said the 24-year-old.

"Even though it's just two points at the end of the day, it feels like a final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like I've always been pretty good under pressure from playing in some big games when I was younger. I kind of adapted really quickly so when big games come up, it's just another game to me.

Jack Walker is set to start the season at full-back for Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The derby is unreal but you can't really get lost in the atmosphere. Personally, I need to know my role and get my job done.

"It's such a great game to play in but I'm always locked in and in the zone.

"We just need to stay calm and make sure we know our roles because it's going to get frantic. When it is loud and you can't hear your team-mates, it's important you know your roles without having to relay messages all the time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker may be relatively new to the derby but he has already sampled the highs and lows of one of rugby league's biggest rivalries.

Jack Walker won the man of the match award in his first derby debut. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

After coming out on the right side of the result in Newcastle in 2022, the Leeds native suffered the pain of losing a home derby with Hull KR last season.

Walker is relishing the chance to write another chapter of his unique derby story.

"From playing in that first derby and going round to see the fans afterwards, I could tell how much the win meant to them," said Walker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the flipside, after the loss playing for KR the fans were devastated.

Jack Walker squeezed a lot into his time at Hull KR. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I do understand how much it means. It's the same for us players – we don't want to walk away with a loss, especially in a derby.

"I've been over the river and come back again. It's good to play against your mates. It's always a big occasion.

"I didn't realise how big the game is and how much rivalry there is before I played in it. For this to be my third, I'm grateful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll see what kind of reception I get but I’ve got massive respect for Hull KR.”

Walker was at Bradford Bulls when Hull suffered a humiliating 40-0 defeat in the last MKM Stadium meeting between the rivals.

Even though he was not involved in that Easter fixture, Walker is desperate to help the Black and Whites set the record straight after a rallying call from his captain.

The full-back is enjoying life back on the west side of the river. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Danny Houghton has said we owe them one for that – and rightly so," added Walker. "It's not good enough to lose 40-0 at home in a derby.

"Hopefully we can go and right a few wrongs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although they won the most recent derby and have only once suffered a clean sweep of defeats against their rivals in a Super League season – in 2009 – Hull are no longer considered the top dogs in the city.

Having been on the inside of both clubs, Walker has seen signs that the Black and Whites are building a team spirit to match the one created at Craven Park.

"The big thing when I was at Hull KR was everyone was willing to work for each other and we were all best mates going out for coffees after training," he said.

"That's really starting to develop here. We've only had pre-season but I can see it already. That will be reflected on the field by picking up each other's scraps when someone misses a tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our attack is really starting to come together now. It's basically a brand-new team with a few players that have played together before.

"Hopefully with the pre-season we've had it's not going to take too long to build those combinations."

While the Black and Whites were limping to a 10th-place finish in 2023, Rovers were backing up their Challenge Cup final appearance with a play-off run.

Willie Peters' team are being tipped to make the perfect start at the MKM Stadium but the underdogs tag could suit Hull, according to Walker.

"Maybe so," he said.

"We feel like we're in a really good spot in attack and defence. We're ready to go and get the win.